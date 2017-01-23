‘Stories from Taji’ – Aussies and Kiwis – a great team dynamic

Incredible experiences during the Christchurch earthquake; passion for environmental health; integration of New Zealanders and Australians into a modern day military group assisting Iraqis to regain their own country…    today’s ‘Story from Taji’ is a humdinger, not to be missed, as Sharon Mascall-Dare chats with a member of the New Zealand contingent (before deployment) about their integration with the Australian Troops into Task Group Taji 4.

Interviewer Sharon Mascall-Dare

New Zealand Army environmental health technician from Task Group Taji 4. Photo courtesy of Department of Defence

