They are an international phenomenon stomping across the globe – Stimela the Gumboot Musical showcases gumboot dancing that was born out of the oppressive gold mines of South Africa.



They are in Adelaide for the Fringe Festival, and Breakfast Producer Kvitka Becker spoke to the performers behind the musical for some insights into their show and a live performance.

You can see Stimela at the Adelaide Fringe from February 22nd to March 14th, go here for more details.

Produced by Kvitka Becker