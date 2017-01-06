Still Fresh Playlist – 6 January 2016
06 Jan 2017
This week we interviewed Dan from Tortoise and discussed the so-called ‘post-rock’ genre of the 2000s. We also trace the history of experimental rock music from the 70s to today.
Track Artist Album
Seneca Tortoise
I Set My Face to the Hillside Tortoise
Come On Let's Go Broadcast
Swung From the Gutters Tortoise
Percolator Stereolab
Vitamin C Can
DD-05 Cut Copy A
Zap Zap Cut Copy A
The Big Ship Brian Eno
Avalanche Rock The Avalanches A
Staraflur Sigur Ros
Strange Overtones David Byrne & Brian Eno