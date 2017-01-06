Still Fresh Playlist – 6 January 2016

This week we interviewed Dan from Tortoise and discussed the so-called ‘post-rock’ genre of the 2000s. We also trace the history of experimental rock music from the 70s to today.

Track Artist Album

Seneca Tortoise

I Set My Face to the Hillside Tortoise

Come On Let's Go Broadcast

Swung From the Gutters Tortoise

Percolator Stereolab

Vitamin C Can

DD-05 Cut Copy A

Zap Zap Cut Copy A

The Big Ship Brian Eno

Avalanche Rock The Avalanches A

Staraflur Sigur Ros