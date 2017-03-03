Still Fresh Playlist – 3 March 2017

This week Sean interviewed John Steel of the iconic British rock band, THE ANIMALS. They talk about the British Invasion of the 1960s, the origin of their hit song “House of the Rising Sun” & their influential status in rock music history.

Track Artist Album

Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood The Animals

Alabama Song The Doors

The House of the Rising Sun The Animals

All Along The Watch Tower Jimi Hendrix

It's All Over Now, Baby Blue The Animals

Misirlou Dick Dale & His Del Tones

We've Gotta Get Out of This Place The Animals

Cissy Strut The Meters

Baby Let Me Take You Home The Animals

Hold Tight Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich

It's My Life The Animals

Chick Habit April March

Zap Zap Cut Copy A

Avalanche Rock The Avalanches A

Flight Tonight The Avalanches A