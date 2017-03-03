Still Fresh Playlist – 3 March 2017
03 Mar 2017
This week Sean interviewed John Steel of the iconic British rock band, THE ANIMALS. They talk about the British Invasion of the 1960s, the origin of their hit song “House of the Rising Sun” & their influential status in rock music history.
Track Artist Album
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood The Animals
Alabama Song The Doors
The House of the Rising Sun The Animals
All Along The Watch Tower Jimi Hendrix
It's All Over Now, Baby Blue The Animals
Misirlou Dick Dale & His Del Tones
We've Gotta Get Out of This Place The Animals
Cissy Strut The Meters
Baby Let Me Take You Home The Animals
Hold Tight Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich
It's My Life The Animals
Chick Habit April March
Zap Zap Cut Copy A
Avalanche Rock The Avalanches A
Flight Tonight The Avalanches A
Close To You The Avalanches A