Still Fresh Playlist – 27 January 2017
27 Jan 2017
Tune in to hear my interview with Y2K-era pop group, S CLUB 7. We trace the history of manufactured pop from The Monkees to X Factor. We also kick off a new segment called ‘This American Carnage’.
Track Artist Album
S Club Party S Club 7
Rollercoaster B*Witched
Peace and Tranquillity to Earth Roudoudou
Groove Is In The Heart Deee-Lite
Don't Stop Movin' S Club 7
Love Profusion Madonna
The Hampster Dance Hampton The Hampster
Sugar Sugar The Archies
I'm A Believer The Monkees
5 6 7 8 Steps
Bad & Boujee (Instrumental) Metro Boomin' A
DD-05 Cut Copy A
Zap Zap Cut Copy A
Stay Another Season The Avalanches A
Avalanche Rock The Avalanches A