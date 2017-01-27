Still Fresh Playlist – 27 January 2017

Tune in to hear my interview with Y2K-era pop group, S CLUB 7. We trace the history of manufactured pop from The Monkees to X Factor. We also kick off a new segment called ‘This American Carnage’.

Track Artist Album

S Club Party S Club 7

Rollercoaster B*Witched

Peace and Tranquillity to Earth Roudoudou

Groove Is In The Heart Deee-Lite

Don't Stop Movin' S Club 7

Love Profusion Madonna

The Hampster Dance Hampton The Hampster

Sugar Sugar The Archies

I'm A Believer The Monkees

5 6 7 8 Steps

Bad & Boujee (Instrumental) Metro Boomin' A

DD-05 Cut Copy A

Zap Zap Cut Copy A

Stay Another Season The Avalanches A