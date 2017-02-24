Still Fresh Playlist – 24 February 2017
This week is our fourth to last Still Fresh show. We return to the roots of the program and focus in on Triple J-core 2000s rock music, exploiting Sean’s Hottest 100 CD collection. Plus we air our interview with KATY STEELE from LITTLE BIRDY. 3 more to go!
Beautiful To Me Little Birdy
19 20 20 The Grates
Fast Girl Gyroscope
Where's The Laughter Katy Steele
Gold Lion Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Hurricane Faker
Reminiscing Madison Avenue
This Heart Attack Faker
Tribute Tenacious
From The Sea Eskimo Joe
Hold Music Architecture In Helsinki