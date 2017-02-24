Still Fresh Playlist – 24 February 2017

This week is our fourth to last Still Fresh show. We return to the roots of the program and focus in on Triple J-core 2000s rock music, exploiting Sean’s Hottest 100 CD collection. Plus we air our interview with KATY STEELE from LITTLE BIRDY. 3 more to go!

Track Artist Album

Beautiful To Me Little Birdy

19 20 20 The Grates

Fast Girl Gyroscope

Where's The Laughter Katy Steele

Gold Lion Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Hurricane Faker

Reminiscing Madison Avenue

This Heart Attack Faker

Tribute Tenacious

From The Sea Eskimo Joe