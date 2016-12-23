Still Fresh Playlist – 23 December 2016
23 Dec 2016
It’s A Still Fresh Christmas! Only the freshest xmas tracks + Seth Cohen, Larry David, Louis Theroux, David Bowie & more.
Track Artist Album
Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) Darlene Love
Sleigh Ride The Ronettes
Little Saint Nick The Beach Boys
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Brenda Lee
Blue Christmas Elvis Presley
Little Drummer Boy Bing Crosby & David Bowie
Purple Snowflakes Marvin Gaye
Merry Christmas Baby Otis Redding
White Christmas Mac DeMarco
Christmas Time Is Here Vince Guaraldi Trio
Last Christmas Wham!
Christmas In Hollis Run-DMC
Christmas Rappin' Kurtis Blow
Christmas In Harlem Kanye West
All The Way Chance The Rapper/Jeremih
Merry Christmas (I Don't Wanna Fight) The Ramones
Happy Xmas (War Is Over) John Lennon
Fairytale Of New York The Pogues
Zap Zap Cut Copy A
DD-05 Cut Copy A
Avalanche Rock The Avalanches A
We Fight For Diamond Cut Copy A
Silver Thoughts Cut Copy A