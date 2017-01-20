Still Fresh Playlist – 20 January 2017
20 Jan 2017
This week we soundtrack the 2017 Presidential Inauguration & discuss Trump’s relationship with the music industry.
Track Artist Album
Porcelain Moby
Kryptonite 3 Doors Down
Freedom Isn't Free Trey Parker
How Soon Is Now? t.A.T.u.
I'm Different 2 Chainz
So Appalled Kanye West
The Donald A Tribe Called Quest
The Big Big Beat Azealia Banks
Losing You Solange
Idioteque Radiohead
FDT YG
DD-05 Cut Copy A
Zap Zap Cut Copy A
Avalanche Rock The Avalanches A