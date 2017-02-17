Still Fresh Playlist – 17 February 2017
17 Feb 2017
This week we interview Chris from EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY: We talk about the origins of the band, writing music for Al Pacino & the time they were accused of involvement in a 9/11 conspiracy. We also preview next week’s interview with Katy Steele (formerly of LIttle Birdy) & make a HUGE announcement about the future of Still Fresh.
Track Artist Album
So Long Lonesome Explosions In The Sky
Magnificent Seventies American Analog Set
Your Hand In Mine Explosions In The Sky
Losing The Light Explosions In The Sky
Everything's Fucked Dirty Three A
Desire Lines Deerhunter
Ether Mogwai
Jigsaw Falling Into Place Radiohead
Come On Come On Little Birdy A
Zap Zap Cut Copy A
DD-05 Cut Copy A