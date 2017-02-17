Still Fresh Playlist – 17 February 2017

This week we interview Chris from EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY: We talk about the origins of the band, writing music for Al Pacino & the time they were accused of involvement in a 9/11 conspiracy. We also preview next week’s interview with Katy Steele (formerly of LIttle Birdy) & make a HUGE announcement about the future of Still Fresh.

Track Artist Album

So Long Lonesome Explosions In The Sky

Magnificent Seventies American Analog Set

Your Hand In Mine Explosions In The Sky

Losing The Light Explosions In The Sky

Everything's Fucked Dirty Three A

Desire Lines Deerhunter

Ether Mogwai

Jigsaw Falling Into Place Radiohead

Come On Come On Little Birdy A

Zap Zap Cut Copy A