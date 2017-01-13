Still Fresh Playlist – 13 January 2017
13 Jan 2017
Tune in for my interview with Murph from the influential alt-rock band, DINOSAUR JR. We talk about dealing with tensions in the band, paving the way for the grunge explosion in the ’90s & the time Nirvana opened for them on tour.
Track Artist Album
Feel The Pain Dinosaur Jr.
Slow My Bloody Valentine
In Heaven Pixies
Rape Me Nirvana
Teen Age Riot Sonic Youth
Stereo Pavement
Just Like Heaven Dinosaur Jr.
Mrs. Robinson Lemonheads
Start Choppin' Dinosaur Jr.
Zap Zap Cut Copy A
DD-05 Cut Copy A
Avalanche Rock The Avalanches A