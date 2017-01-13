Still Fresh Playlist – 13 January 2017

Tune in for my interview with Murph from the influential alt-rock band, DINOSAUR JR. We talk about dealing with tensions in the band, paving the way for the grunge explosion in the ’90s & the time Nirvana opened for them on tour.

Track Artist Album

Feel The Pain Dinosaur Jr.

Slow My Bloody Valentine

In Heaven Pixies

Rape Me Nirvana

Teen Age Riot Sonic Youth

Stereo Pavement

Just Like Heaven Dinosaur Jr.

Mrs. Robinson Lemonheads

Start Choppin' Dinosaur Jr.

Zap Zap Cut Copy A

DD-05 Cut Copy A