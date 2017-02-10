Still Fresh Playlist – 10 February 2017

This week we present our coverage & review of 2017’s Laneway Festival. Plus, We revisit the best acts to play the festival over the last 5 years.

Track Artist Album

New Beat Toro y moi Underneath the Pine

This Old Dog Mac deMarco This Old Dog

Life Like This Kurt Vile Life Like This: Single

Show You The Way Thundercat, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins Drunk

Longue la nuit (Kevin Parker Remix) Barbagallo A

BagBak Vince Staples Bagbak

Early Run The Jewels RTJ3

All I Ever Need Caribou Our Love

Sestri Levante Tame Impala Live Versions A

Go Grimes

Who U Love Roland Tings A

Paper Mache King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard A