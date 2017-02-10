Still Fresh Playlist – 10 February 2017
10 Feb 2017
This week we present our coverage & review of 2017’s Laneway Festival. Plus, We revisit the best acts to play the festival over the last 5 years.
Track Artist Album
New Beat Toro y moi Underneath the Pine
This Old Dog Mac deMarco This Old Dog
Life Like This Kurt Vile Life Like This: Single
Show You The Way Thundercat, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins Drunk
Longue la nuit (Kevin Parker Remix) Barbagallo A
BagBak Vince Staples Bagbak
Early Run The Jewels RTJ3
All I Ever Need Caribou Our Love
Sestri Levante Tame Impala Live Versions A
Go Grimes
Who U Love Roland Tings A
Paper Mache King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard A
Honey Bunny Girls