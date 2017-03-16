Stagnating Science Literacy Levels: Katrina Elliott

Earlier this week, the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority released a report detailing the science literacy of year six students in Australia and the results aren’t looking so good.

Their findings suggest our science literacy has stagnated over the last decade, with only 55% of students meeting the proficiency standard.



It’s not looking too hot for South Australia either. Since 2006, we’ve dropped in the state rankings in terms of science literacy down to 7th, just ahead of the Northern Territory.



Katrina Elliott from the Department for Education and Child Development joined to discuss these results and how science literacy can be improved.

