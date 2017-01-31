Stage 1 of Adelaide Women’s Prison project almost complete

A year ago we learnt about a planned project at the Adelaide’s Women’s Prison, involving upgrades to the old accommodation facilities and the recruitment of women prisoners for the project construction team.

The project is a component of the Strong Foundations and Clear Pathways: Women Offender Framework and Action Plan, which aims to reduce recidivism and successfully introduce women prisoners back into society.

Small Change’s Lisa Burns caught up with architect and Director at TotalSpace Design, Sarah Paddick, for a chat about the latest project developments.

