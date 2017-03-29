South Australian Bird Species Extinction – David Paton, Birds SA

Associate Professor David Paton, President of Birds SA, talks to Jennie about his organisation’s recent findings on the dwindling bird populations – over 15 species extinct in 30 years! He discusses the State Government’s reactions, and what can be done to curb the trend.

You can help by checking out the BirdsSA website, or BioR -Reconstructing Habitat for Diversity

Produced by Tom Jordan

Image by Wikimedia Commons