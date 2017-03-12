Sophie McGrath – She’s Killing Me, Fuego Carnal and Diamonds Found In Dreams
13 Mar 2017
One half of Dream State Entertainment, Sophie McGrath joined Ian Newton to speak about the array of circus acts she has brought to Adelaide for this years Fringe.
Dream State Entertainment have brought out their award winning show She’s Killin’ Me as well as the death defying Feugo Carnal and dazzling family show Diamonds Found In Dreams.
All of the shows can be caught at Gluttony.
Produced by Tom Mann
