SongMakers Program – Jasmine Feneley & Lynda Latu

SongMakers is a national mentoring program run by ARPA AMCOS with support from the Australian Government. Marryatville High, a prominent special interest music school, is one of 50 schools that has been chosen to participate in the 2017 program.

The SongMakers is an intensive two day recording workshop for senior student to work with award winning contemporary artists and producers. The program aims nurture the next generation of performers in a classroom environment.



Jasmine Feneley, the music coordinator at Marryatville High, and and year 11 student, Lynda Latu, who taking part in the Song Maker’s workshop joined us to share a little about their experiences.

Produced by: Chloe Holmes