Social Change at the Fringe
Adelaide Fringe Festival has this year teamed up with the Don Dunstan Foundation to release an inaugural guide to the wide range of events promoting cultural diversity and social progress at this year’s festival.
The Social Change Guide to the Fringe features 85 works highlighting issues such as domestic violence, asylum seekers, racism, mental illness and sexuality.
Don Dunstan Foundation executive director David Pearson joined Jennie in studio to tell us more.
Share this postShare on Facebook Share on Twitter