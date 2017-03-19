Snowy Hydro scheme expansion

In its latest move on energy policy, the Turnbull government has unveiled a plan to boost generation from the Snowy Hydro scheme by 50%. It involves the enhancement of the existing pumped hydro energy storage network. The government says the expansion, which it has labelled the Snowy Mountains Scheme 2.0, would add 2,000 megawatts of renewable energy to the National Electricity Market. This would be enough to power 500,000 homes. To find out more Des Lawrence spoke to Professor Andrew Blakers, the Director of the Centre for Sustainable Energy Systems at the Australian National University.

Wiki image Cmh (CC BY-SA 3.0)

