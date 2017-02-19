Smoke to Mirrors: The clean energy dream of Port Augusta
Recent disruptions to South Australia’s power supply have prompted the search for a long-term solution. Sue Reece spoke to Repower Port Augusta campaigner, Dan Spencer, about the adoption of solar thermal power. The Repower Port Augusta campaign has started an on-line poll to pressure the SA government to choose the solar solution and not gas. VOTE HERE
Flickr image: BZE (CC BY-NC 2.0)
