Simple food, world famous

Ask Enrico Paterni about his home food and he tells you about a man in Florence who makes the simplest of local offerings – but has queues 100m. long, and for a time more reviews on TripAdvisor than anyone in the world.

A simple story, but it tells more than a grand tour through the local produce: great Chianina beef; finnochiona salami; fresh baked schiacciata.

Like the striking picture of Roberto Benigni beyond the counter of his Rusco & Brusco tigelleria, bar and osteria at St. Morris.

Why Benigni? “He comes from the same place as me”.

Enrico, no stranger to radio after decades on air in Rome, talks about some of his food origins on Gastronaut.