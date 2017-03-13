Simon Humpries: Where are we up to in our fight against invasive animals?

Service to country and to community takes the form of many varied roles, each one equally important.

Have you ever stopped to wonder about the impact on Australia if feral pests… invasive animals… were given free rein to not only spread across the country, but also to increase substantially in number? Well, our Guest Speaker today is none other than Simon Humphries, a Program Leader in the Invasive Animals CRC, The Cooperative Research Centre. Simon tells us about his job and about the problems and possible solutions in combating feral animals such as wild pigs, foxes, rabbits and carp. To mention just a few.

Interviewer Helen Meyer

