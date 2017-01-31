Shutup, Adelaide’s Heaps Good Playlist 31/01/2017
Track Artist Album
Never Give Up Sia A
Leadlight Julia Jacklin Don't Let The Kids Win A
Report To The Mist A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A
Blue Boss Sampa The Great A
Nuclear Fusion King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana A
Jungle Tash Sultana A
Loser Beck Mellow Gold
Last Song Jason Webley Against The Night
Mouth Shut Emma Rowe Featuring The Blue Label MRO A
Ancient Psychic Tandem War Elephant Lost Woods A
Give Us Your Money Ghyti A
Shoot The Shit Scum Vegas A
Leave It To You Split Feed A
Guilt Louis Donnarumma Hint Of Light A