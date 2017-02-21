Shutup, Adelaide’s Heaps Good Playlist 21/02/2017
21 Feb 2017
Track Artist Album
Helium Sia Fifty Shades Darker Film Soundtrack A
Audrey's Song The Brouhaha A
Da Da Do Germein Sisters A
Precious Lights Neon Tetra Chance A
Freedom ft. Archie Roach Mau Power A
Ask Me Why The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A
On Melancholy Hill The Gorillaz Plastic Beach
Who David Byrne & St. Vincent Watch This Giant
Moving Out West Thebarton Brothel Party A
Birthdays The Smith Street Band More Scared Of You Than You Are Of Me A
Meet You There My Echo Brøthers A
Dessert Lizzard Jungle City Jungle City A
Computer Patient SIAMESE A
Map Of Tasmania Amanda Palmer ft. The Young Punx Amanda Palmer Goes Down Under
Funk The World Up Local Revolution Gentle Warrior A