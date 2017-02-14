Shutup, Adelaide’s Heaps Good Playlist 14/02/2017
14 Feb 2017
Track Artist Album
The Greatest ft. Kendrick Lamar Sia A
Follow Me Tkay Maidza TKAY A
The Rules Of Attraction Tim Rogers & The Bamboos The Rules Of Attraction A
Goodnight Joanne Slick Arold One A
At The Hive Louis Donnarumma A
Always A Full Moon Aaron Thomas Always A Full Moon A
A Heart Is Not A Yo-Yo Mojo Juju Seeing Red / Feeling Blue A
Flaws Jesse Davidson Ocean A
Rattle & Smoke The Skeleton Club Rattle And Smoke A
Everywhere With You Katy Steele Human A
Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A
Mexico Ryan Martin John A
Mombasa Foreign/National A
Wild Romance Nakatomi A
Cute Hand Touch In The Nutbowl Zen Panda A
Everybody's Still Somebody's Fool Kaurna Cronin Glass Fool A
Wine Won't Wash Away Summer Flake Hello Friends A
Keep Growing Camp Cope A
Wide And Wired The Hard Aches A
Good Good Things The Descendents I Don't Want To Grow Up
Washed Out Timberwolf A
She Moves The Byzantines A
I Could Never (Fall In Love Again) Cosmo Thundercat Warning Bell A
Quit Orelia An Imaginary Life A
You Were Not Enough Lonelyspeck x Joy Sparkes A
Two Faced Lover The Hunted Crows Young Man A
Don't You Worry Electric Fields Inma A