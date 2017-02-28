SHOW HOW FUNNY YOU CAN BE AT DEADLY FUNNY HEAT

Deadly Funny Adelaide heat will be happening at Tandanya on Sunday 12 March.

Workshops led by acclaimed comedian Kevin Kropinyeri start at 1.30 with performances at 4.30.

The heat winner gets expenses paid to perform at the national Deadly Funny in Melbourne during the International Comedy Festival.

Stevie Goldsmith spoke with local comedian Josh Warrior. Josh is a previous heat winner and wants to encourage people to sign up for the workshops. The workshops and performances are free. The Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Tandanya are hosting this Fringe event.

For more information and to register go to

www.deadlyfunny.com