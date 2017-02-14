In this week’s program, we interview the leader of the South Australian Liberal Party and Leader of the Opposition, Mr Steven Marshall, who has recently also become the Shadow Minister for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation.

Mr Marshall is invited to share his thoughts about the key issues that he plans to focus on as the Shadow Minister for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation. We also ask him about the South Australia Liberal Party’s position on specific issues such as community-based dialysis, ear health and hearing, changes to the APY Land Rights Act and the APY Executive Board elections, the draft regulations and guidelines for the SA Aboriginal Heritage Act, Aboriginal language interpreting services, and the nuclear waste dump.