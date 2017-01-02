Sgt Nick Hurn, RAAF: Raising funds for a great cause
02 Jan 2017
Where would we be without the people who willingly give of their time and effort to help others? Sergeant Nick Hurn is one of those people who go the extra mile, recently helping to raise much needed funds for Legacy, assisting them to continue their work caring for families of incapacitated or deceased Australian Veterans. Nick also goes on to tell us about his career in the Royal Australian Air Force.
Interviewer Helen Meyer
