Selby & Friends present ‘Youth and the Dance’ 5th March

Artistic Director and celebrated pianist Kathryn Selby joined Lisa on the phone to discuss the company’s first offering in their 2017 season, Youth and the Dance.

Celebrating the glorious diversity of piano trios, ‘Youth and the Dance’ is presented by two of pianist/Artistic Director Kathryn Selby’s special chamber music friends, brilliant young Australian rising star, violinist Grace Clifford and bravura cellist Clancy Newman.

Showing Sunday 5th March, 2:30pm at Elder Hall before heading off on a national tour. Tickets and further information here.

