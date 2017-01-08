Sea Shepherd’s anti-whaling “game changer”

In December, whale conservation group, Sea Shepherd unveiled the latest addition to its anti-whaling arsenal, a $12 million custom-designed ship, the Ocean Warrior. The Sea Shepherd Conservation Society has described the ship as a “game changer” in its fight against the Japanese whaling fleet in the Southern Ocean. Des Lawrence spoke to Adam Burling of Sea Shepherd about their latest work.

