Screentracks Playlist – 31 December 2016

Presenter: Toni Kennedy

Track Artist Album

Call Me Thumper Classic Fool's Gold (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

You Can Get It If You Really Want Desmond Dekker Fool's Gold (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Footloose Blake Shelton Footloose (Music from the Motion Picture)

Almost Paradise Victoria Justice & Hunter Hayes Footloose (Music from the Motion Picture)

Bye Bye Baby The Commitments The Commitments

Have You Met Miss Jones? Robbie Williams Bridget Jones's Diary

Someone Like You Dina Carroll Bridget Jones's Diary

Bruce Matilda the Musical Original Cast Matilda the Musical (Original London Cast Recording)

Naughty Sophia Gennusa Matilda the Musical (Deluxe Edition) [Original Broadway Cast Recording]

Telly Matilda the Musical Original Cast Matilda the Musical (Original London Cast Recording)

Chalk Writing Bertie Carvel & Matilda Children Cast Matilda the Musical (Deluxe Edition) [Original Broadway Cast Recording]

Love Potion No. 9 The Searchers Needles and Pins (American Graffiti

Everybody's Talkin' (From "Midnight Cowboy") Harry Nilsson Everybody's Talkin': The Very Best of Harry Nilsson (Midnight Cowboy)

Stuck In the Middle With You Stealers Wheel Movies (Reservoir Dogs)

Party Preparations Rachel Portman & David Snell Chocolat (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Minor Swing Rachel Portman, Johnny Depp, Malcolm Ross & Ian Stoddart Chocolat (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Stars On the Water Jimmy Buffett The Firm (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

Never Mind Nanci Griffith The Firm (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

Here Comes the Sun Mikal Blue & Colbie Caillat Imagine That (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

Stay Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs Ultimate Dirty Dancing

Love Me Like You Do Ellie Goulding Fifty Shades of Grey (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Earned It The Weeknd Fifty Shades of Grey (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

I Put a Spell On You Annie Lennox Fifty Shades of Grey (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Crazy In Love (2014 Remix) Beyoncé Fifty Shades of Grey (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)