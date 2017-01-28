Screentracks Playlist – 28 January 2017

Presenter: Toni Kennedy.

As this was the final show for Screentracks, I would like to thank all the listeners who tuned each week, and of course I want to thank my two beautiful co-hosts, twins, Bella & Maddie who introduced the children’s section each week. Thank you girls for a tremendous job. So, on behalf of Bella, Maddie and myself, thank you for listening and we hope you’ve enjoyed the shows each week because we’ve really enjoyed presenting them. Take care and Goodbye.

Track Artist Album

Via Com Me - Paolo Conte Paolo Conte French Kiss - Original Soundtrack Album

Dream A Little Dream The Beautiful South French Kiss - Original Soundtrack Album

Barcelona Giulia y los Tellarini Vicky Cristina Barcelona (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Entre Olas Juan Serrano Vicky Cristina Barcelona (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Can't Stop The Feeling! Justin Timberlake Trolls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

What U Workin' With? Gwen Stefani & Justin Timberlake Trolls (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

My Favorite Things Julie Andrews The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack)

The Lonely Goatherd Julie Andrews, Charmian Carr, Heather Menzies, Nicholas Hammond, Duane Chase, Angela Cartwright, Debbie Turner & Kym Karath The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack)

The Time Warp Richard O'Brien, Patricia Quinn & Nell Campbell The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

Sweet Transvestite Tim Curry The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

Dammit Janet Susan Sarandon & Barry Bostwick The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me Susan Sarandon The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

The Harder They Come Jimmy Cliff The Harder They Come (Soundtrack)

Draw Your Brakes Scotty The Harder They Come (Soundtrack)

Rivers of Babylon The Melodians The Harder They Come (Soundtrack)

Hippy Hippy Shake The Swinging Blue Jeans The Best Of Heartbeat

Rescue Me Fontella Bass Sister Act

Shout Deloris, The Sisters & The Ronelles Sister Act

I Will Always Love You Whitney Houston The Bodyguard

Even If My Heart Would Break Kenny G & Aaron Neville The Bodyguard

Kiss of Fire Louis Armstrong Driving Miss Daisy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Santa Baby Eartha Kitt Driving Miss Daisy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

You’re Going Back to Jail (feat. M. Van Der Schyff, C. Elder, A. Cimmet, M. Mcgowan & G. Long) Don Black & Frank Wildhorn Bonnie & Clyde (Original Broadway Cast Recording)