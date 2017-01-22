Screentracks Playlist – 21 January 2017

Presenter: Toni Kennedy

Track Artist Album

Zoobi Doobi Shantanu Moitra, Shreya Ghoshal & Sonu Nigam 3 Idiots (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Give Me Some Sunshine Suraj Jagan & Sharman Joshi 3 Idiots (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

The Traitor Martha Wainwright Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man (Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Tower of Song Leonard Cohen & U2 Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man (Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Witchy Woman Kristen Chenoweth Bewitched (Music from the Motion Picture)

Overture Alan Menken Aladdin (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Babkak, Omar, Aladdin, Kassim Adam Jacobs, Brian Gonzales, Jonathan Schwartz, Brandon O'Neill & The Original Broadway Cast of Aladdin Aladdin (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Somebody's Got Your Back James Monroe Iglehart, Adam Jacobs, Brian Gonzales, Jonathan Schwartz & Brandon O'Neill Aladdin (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Prince Ali (Sultan Reprise) Clifton Davis & The Original Broadway Cast of Aladdin Aladdin (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

No Matter What Boyzone Notting Hill

Ain't No Sunshine Bill Withers Notting Hill

When You Say Nothing At All Ronan Keating Notting Hill

I Still Pray Kasey Chambers & Paul Kelly Barricades & Brickwalls

I'm a Man Bo Diddley The Sopranos (Music from the HBO Original Series)

Gotta Serve Somebody Bob Dylan The Sopranos (Music from the HBO Original Series)

Cruisin' for a Bruisin' Ross Lynch, Jason Evigan & Grace Phipps Teen Beach Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Falling for Ya Grace Phipps Teen Beach Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Wild Thing The Troggs The Best Of Heartbeat

It's Not Unusual Tom Jones The Best Of Heartbeat

Paper Bag Fiona Apple The Last Kiss (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Arms of a Woman Amos Lee The Last Kiss (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)