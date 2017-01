Screentracks Playlist – 14 January 2017

Presenter: Toni Kennedy

Track Artist Album

Shosholoza Roger Kellaway Invictus (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Hamba Nathi Overtone & Yollandi Nortjie Invictus (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Anderlecht Champion a.k.A. Olé Olé Olé, We Are the Champions Overtone & Yollandi Nortjie Invictus (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Thinking Out Loud (Campfire Version) Ed Sheeran Bridget Jones’s Baby (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Run Tiggs Da Author Bridget Jones’s Baby (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Still Falling for You Ellie Goulding Bridget Jones’s Baby (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Walk On By Dionne Warwick Bridget Jones’s Baby (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Poor Unfortunate Souls Ariel, Pat Carroll & Ursula The Little Mermaid (An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack)

Under the Sea Samuel E. Wright The Little Mermaid (An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack)

Kiss the Girl Samuel E. Wright The Little Mermaid (An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack)

Under the Boardwalk Bette Midler Beaches (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

I've Still Got My Health Bette Midler Beaches (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Wind Beneath My Wings Bette Midler Beaches (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Feeling Alright Huey Lewis Duets

Bette Davis Eyes Gwyneth Paltrow Duets

Cruisin' Gwyneth Paltrow & Huey Lewis Duets

I Love The Nightlife (Disco 'Round) Alicia Bridges The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert

I Will Survive Gloria Gaynor The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert

Mamma Mia ABBA The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert

Take A Letter Maria R.B. Greaves The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert

Makin' Whoopee Celia Graham & The Easy Virtue Orchestra Easy Virtue (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Let's Misbehave Trevor Ashley & The Easy Virtue Orchestra Easy Virtue (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

A Room With a View Ben Barnes & The Easy Virtue Orchestra Easy Virtue (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

You're the Top James Gillan & The Easy Virtue Orchestra Easy Virtue (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)