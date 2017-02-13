Scrapping Renewable Energy Targets – Steven Marshall Talks Liberal Energy Policy
Power load shedding left more than 90,000 customers without power during a heatwave last week.
In the wake of the blackout, both sides of politics have outlined the need for changes to the system. Yesterday the state Liberal Party announced that, if elected, it would scrap the current renewable targets in favour of a federal policy.
Leader of the Opposition Steven Marshall joined Jennie discuss his party’s policies for the future of energy in South Australia.
