Science Smack Playlist – 15/03/2017

What do DNA Polymerase and a teenage boy have in common? They both wanna unzip your genes 😉 This week we’re talking about human evolution! Kiri covers a recent study about ancient DNA in Neanderthal dental plaque and what it can tell us about their diet and behaviour. Shannon discusses gene culture co-evolution. Are we too adapted to continue to adapt? And Jack throws a spanner in the works and explains the Doppler effect. Find out why a fire ambulance goes soft LOUD soft.

Track Artist Album

Stone Men Dappled Cities (single)

Karma Chameleon Culture Club Colour By Numbers

Them Changes Thundercat The Beyond / Where the Giants Roam

Skyfall Adele Skyfall: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack