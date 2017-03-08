Science Smack Playlist – 08/03/2017

This week we pay homage to planet Earth’s most important insect: the bee. Jack debunks the myth that a honeybee’s flight defies the laws of physics, Shannon tells us why bees are able to rejuvenate their aging brains, and Kiri analyses the many scientific inaccuracies of The Bee Movie.

