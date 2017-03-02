Science Smack Playlist 01/03/2017
02 Mar 2017
In the first episode of Science Smack, we set a course for distant worlds. Shannon, Kiri and Jack take a closer look at TRAPPIST-1, the recently discovered ‘ultra-cool’ dwarf star and its entourage of terrestrial exoplanets. Could life evolve on these tidally-locked worlds, and if so, what what it be like?
Track Artist Album
Coming Home Leon Bridges Coming Home
Yesterdays Miles Davis Yesterdays
Telescope (feat. K.Flay) Golden Features XXIV
Starman David Bowie The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars