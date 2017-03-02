Science Smack Playlist 01/03/2017

In the first episode of Science Smack, we set a course for distant worlds. Shannon, Kiri and Jack take a closer look at TRAPPIST-1, the recently discovered ‘ultra-cool’ dwarf star and its entourage of terrestrial exoplanets. Could life evolve on these tidally-locked worlds, and if so, what what it be like?

Track Artist Album

Coming Home Leon Bridges Coming Home

Yesterdays Miles Davis Yesterdays

Telescope (feat. K.Flay) Golden Features XXIV