Saying What You Really Think – Cal Wilson

Wouldn’t you just love to say what you think? What you really think?

Australia’s favourite adopted New Zealand comedian Cal Wilson has decided to throw her people-pleasing tendencies into the wind this fringe season and say all the things she’s never said about feminism, politics, and those brown shoes her husband won’t throw out.

It may backfire, however, as people may really be pleased with what she has to say! Cal joined Jennie in studio to say the unsayable.

Produced by Jennie Lenman