Saturday Blues Playlist for Saturday 4th March 2017

Presenter Kieren Stebbing.

Track Artist Album

Blues Man On A Saturday Night Jimmy Thackery and the Drivers True Stories

Hot To Trot Greg Bakers Blues Party Deep South - South Australian Rhythm and Blues A

THC The Chris Finnen Blues Band Deep South - South Australian Rhythm and Blues A

I Walk Alone The Streamliners Deep South - South Australian Rhythm and Blues A

Sweet Jiving Mama Backsliders Downtime A

Uluru Sunset Gwyn Ashton Beg, Borrow and Steel A

Mobile Line Salty Dog Lonesome Dog Blues A

Hammer These Tongs Pugsley Buzzard Hammer These Tongs A

Bell Hop Blues Kevin Borich Express Kevin Borich Expres Live A

Hellbound Train Kevin Borich Express Nomad A

Strong Hold Kevin Borich Totem A

I'm Tired Of Being Tossed Around Danny Overbea Welcome To The Club

Your're Welcome To The Club Lee 'Shot' Williams Welcome To The Club

I Wanna Know Syl Johnson Welcome To The Club

Slowly Losing My Mind Willie Wright & The Sparklers &Sammy Jr Faggitt Welcome To The Club

Leaving Blues Lead Belly Blues Legends

Walkin' Blues Muddy Waters Blues Legends

We Are Cooking John Lee Hooker Blues Legends

Crazy With The Blues Mari Jones Blues Around Midnight

Worried Life Blues Chuck Berry Comin' Home Blues