Saturday blues Playlist 24 December 2016

Presenter Sister T

Track Artist Album

Tess's Shuffle John Earl Walker Come Over Here

Christmas Celebration B B King A Christmas Celebration of Hope

I Told Santa Roomful of Blues Roomful of Christmas

I Want Some Christmas Cheer Benny Turner Single

Santa Claus Blues Duke Robillard The Acoustic Roots & Blues of Duke Robillard

Take It All Billy Seward South Shore

Cherry Pickin' Laura Rain & the Caesars Gold

Kokomo Blues Lazy Lester Notodden Mississipi

Get Down To the Nitty Gritty Matthew Skoller Blues Immigrant

Lonesome Whistle Blues Joe Bonamassa Live @ the Greek Theatre

Thru Chasin' You Trudy Lynn I'll Sing The Blues For You

Merry Christmas To You Jeff Chaz This Silence Is Killing Me

Blues on the Bayou David Gogo Christmas With the Blues

Santa Claus Little Charlie & The Nightcats Alligator Christmas Collection

Eyes Like A Cat Joe Louis Walker Between A Rock And The Blues

Leave A Few Wrong Notes Randy McAllister Fistful of Gumption

Black Mountain Blues Dreamboogie Wearin' it Out A

Running Man Hat Fitz/Cara After the Rain A

Love Her With A Feeling Teskey Brothers Half Mile Harvest A

Guilty The Starlite/Campbell Band Blueberry pie

The Secret of My Success The Cadillac Kings Title track

Seminary Landon Spradlin No More Blue Mondays

Christmas Blues Canned Heat Blue Yule - Blues & R & B Classics

Santa Claus Wants Some Loving Albert King So Fresh - Songs For Christmas