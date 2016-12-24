Saturday blues Playlist 24 December 2016
24 Dec 2016
Presenter Sister T
Track Artist Album
Tess's Shuffle John Earl Walker Come Over Here
Christmas Celebration B B King A Christmas Celebration of Hope
I Told Santa Roomful of Blues Roomful of Christmas
I Want Some Christmas Cheer Benny Turner Single
Santa Claus Blues Duke Robillard The Acoustic Roots & Blues of Duke Robillard
Take It All Billy Seward South Shore
Cherry Pickin' Laura Rain & the Caesars Gold
Kokomo Blues Lazy Lester Notodden Mississipi
Get Down To the Nitty Gritty Matthew Skoller Blues Immigrant
Lonesome Whistle Blues Joe Bonamassa Live @ the Greek Theatre
Thru Chasin' You Trudy Lynn I'll Sing The Blues For You
Merry Christmas To You Jeff Chaz This Silence Is Killing Me
Blues on the Bayou David Gogo Christmas With the Blues
Santa Claus Little Charlie & The Nightcats Alligator Christmas Collection
Eyes Like A Cat Joe Louis Walker Between A Rock And The Blues
Leave A Few Wrong Notes Randy McAllister Fistful of Gumption
Black Mountain Blues Dreamboogie Wearin' it Out A
Running Man Hat Fitz/Cara After the Rain A
Love Her With A Feeling Teskey Brothers Half Mile Harvest A
Guilty The Starlite/Campbell Band Blueberry pie
The Secret of My Success The Cadillac Kings Title track
Seminary Landon Spradlin No More Blue Mondays
Christmas Blues Canned Heat Blue Yule - Blues & R & B Classics
Santa Claus Wants Some Loving Albert King So Fresh - Songs For Christmas
Tired Man Albert Collins Iceman Cometh