Saturday Blues Playlist 14 January 2017

Tonight new releases plus my picks of 2016 releases and an interview with Shane Pacey of the Bondi Cigars who are playing here soon.

Tess's Shuffle John Earl Walker Come Over Here

Don't Deny Me John Mayall Talk About That

They All Find Out Derrick Procell Why I Choose To Sing The Blues

Keep On Rolling Elvin Bishop Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

If I Should Lose You Nikko & Snooks Way Back Home A

Take It All Billy Seward South Shore

All I Want is Everything Bondi Cigars Down In the Valley A

Interview with Shane Pacey

Cold Cold World Bondi Cigars After Closing Time A

Pity On This Lovesick Fool Benny Turner When She's Gone

It's About The Dollar Bill Guy King Truth

Thank You B B King Kenny Neal Bloodline

I Can't Shake This Feeling Lurrie Bell Can't Shake This Feeling

I'm Hooked Mike Wheeler Band Turn It Up

Just The Way I Like It The King Brothers Get Up & Shake It

Down On Bended Knee Trudy Lynn I'll Sing The Blues For You

The Mood Room Duke Robillard/Kelly Hunt Blues Full Circle

Right Side of the Grass Deb Ryder Grit Grease & Tears

I Need a Whole Lotta Lovin' Thornetta Davis Honest Woman

Devil You Know Fiona Boyes Professin' the Blues A

Mr Trouble Shane Pacey Trio Helios A

It Ain't Right Lazy Eye Pocket The Black A