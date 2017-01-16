Saturday Blues Playlist 14 January 2017
16 Jan 2017
Presenter Sister T
Tonight new releases plus my picks of 2016 releases and an interview with Shane Pacey of the Bondi Cigars who are playing here soon.
Track Artist Album
Tess's Shuffle John Earl Walker Come Over Here
Don't Deny Me John Mayall Talk About That
They All Find Out Derrick Procell Why I Choose To Sing The Blues
Keep On Rolling Elvin Bishop Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio
If I Should Lose You Nikko & Snooks Way Back Home A
Take It All Billy Seward South Shore
All I Want is Everything Bondi Cigars Down In the Valley A
Interview with Shane Pacey
Cold Cold World Bondi Cigars After Closing Time A
Pity On This Lovesick Fool Benny Turner When She's Gone
It's About The Dollar Bill Guy King Truth
Thank You B B King Kenny Neal Bloodline
I Can't Shake This Feeling Lurrie Bell Can't Shake This Feeling
I'm Hooked Mike Wheeler Band Turn It Up
Just The Way I Like It The King Brothers Get Up & Shake It
Down On Bended Knee Trudy Lynn I'll Sing The Blues For You
The Mood Room Duke Robillard/Kelly Hunt Blues Full Circle
Right Side of the Grass Deb Ryder Grit Grease & Tears
I Need a Whole Lotta Lovin' Thornetta Davis Honest Woman
Devil You Know Fiona Boyes Professin' the Blues A
Mr Trouble Shane Pacey Trio Helios A
It Ain't Right Lazy Eye Pocket The Black A
Walking The Cat Foreday Riders Herding Cats A