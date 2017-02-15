SA’s Power Struggle – Political and Electrical
16 Feb 2017
Last week’s blackouts and subsequent blame game are still fresh on everyone’s minds. Recently, State Opposition Leader Steven Marshall announced that his party would scrap the renewable energy target, but is that really the cause of the issue, or just another scapegoat?
State political analyst Dr Rob Manwaring from Flinders University joined Jennie Lenman to discuss this further.
Produced by Tom Jordan
Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
