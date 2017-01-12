Sappers and Shrapnel Exhibition – Lisa Slade

The Art Gallery of South Australia is currently hosting a beautiful and moving exhibition titled – Sapper and Shrapnel: contemporary art and the art of the trenches.

It is inspired by the little-known and undervalued art form known as trench art.

Lisa Slade, Assistant Director and Curator of Sapper and Shrapnel: contemporary art and the art of the trenches, joined Breakfast host Ian Newton to discuss the exhibition.

Produced by Morgan Burley

Image by Petr Kratochvil