Same-Sex Couples Could Make Better Parents

South Australia has become the last state to legalise adoption for same-sex couples.

The move is one of four law reforms being made to scrap policies which cause discrimination policies and introduce new protections against prejudice.

It is about time as there’s really no reason why same-sex couples would be any worse at raising children. In fact, a 2014 study from the university of Melbourne found that children from same-sex families scored, better on two key measures, general health and family cohesion.

The author of the research, Dr Simon Crouch from the University of Melbourne joined Jennie to tell us more.