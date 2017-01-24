SACOSS makes submission to Draft Report on telecommunications
24 Jan 2017
SACOSS has made a submission to the Productivity Commission Inquiry on the Telecommunications Universal Service Obligation.
The submission argues that the Commission’s Draft Report and recommendations underestimate the challenges faced by many Australian households in paying for telecommunications.
SACOSS Senior Policy Officer, Greg Ogle, joined Small Change’s Lisa Burns for a chat.
Produced by Lisa Burns
