SA Power Solutions

A ‘dramatic intervention’ in the national electricity market was unveiled yesterday by Premier Jay Weatherill.

The SA Government plan to spend more than $500 million dollars on a plan to take control of the State energy market.

This comes after the Premier and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull held separate “in-depth” talks over the weekend with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk about the future of electricity supply in Australia.



Dr Roger Dargaville, Deputy Director of the Melbourne Energy Institute, specialises in large-scale energy system transition optimisation. He joined Jennie to discuss the proposed plans and how viable they really are.

