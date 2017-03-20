Enrico Paterni serves a short black with punch. And finesse.

He also serves tigelle in thirty different ways. Griddle-baked fresh for each customer and with fillings ranging from fully traditional with rosemary, to nutella.

Enrico came to Adelaide after 25 years in radio in Rome, and is now master of his own house at Rusco & Brusco on Magill Road, St. Morris.

It’s a place filled with personality.

He explains tigelle – and more – on Gastronaut.