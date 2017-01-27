Mostly Music – 27 Jan 2017
27 Jan 2017
Presenter: Louise Jesser
Track Artist Album
Twinkle Lullaby The Piano Guys The Piano Guys 2
The End Earl Grant Love is a Beautiful Song
Here's to Life Susie Ahern Fly Me to the Moon A
Winner Takes All Richard Clayderman Richard Clayderman plays ABBA hits
The Shadow of Your Smile Astrud Gilberto First Ladies
Wind Beneath my Wings Daniel O'Donnell From Daniel with Love
Non-stop Flight Don Burrows and The Mell-O-Tones Fly Me to the Moon A
I'm a Believer Neil Diamond Neil Diamond Dreams
Amarantine Enya The Very Best of Enya
Twinkle Blackwood Fly Me to the Moon A
Clown Song Beccy Cole Beccy's Big Hits A
Melody D'Amour The Ames Brothers Love is a Beautiful Song
The Secret of Life The Russell Holmes Trio Fly Me to the Moon A
Magic Moments Perry Como Love is a Beautiful Song
Crazy He Calls Me Grace Knight Fly Me to the Moon A
Reflections of Passion Yanni The Essential Yanni
The Nearness of you Barbara Streisand Simply Streisand
Side by Side Guy Mitchell Galaxy of Stars Guy Mitchell singing the blues
Me and My Cello The Piano Guys The Piano Guys 2
Blue Berry Hill Ricky May Fly Me to the Moon
Total Eclipse of the Heart Judy Stone Judy Stones Greatest Hits A
It May As Well Be Spring James Morrison and The Idea of North Fly Me to the Moon A
Till I Waltz Again With You Theresa Brewer Love is a Beautiful Song
You're My Everything Patrizio Buanne Patrizio
Janelle Frock Fly Me to the Moon A
Old Devil Moon Phillip Sametz and The Mell-O-Tones Fly Me to the Moon A
It's Magic Melinda Schneider Fly Me to the Moon A
Sharing House The Royal Australian Navy Band The Royal Australian Navy Band A
Sunny Side of the Street Dinah Washington Fly Me to the Moon
Walking My Baby Back Home Nat King cole Nat King Cole Million Dollar Memories
Deborah's Theme Sissel First Ladies
What's New Paul Capsis Fly Me to the Moon A
Baby Ain't I Good to you Helen Mirrill First Ladies
Dance of the Dream Man Angelo Badalamenti composer for Twin Peaks Music from Twin Peaks
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A