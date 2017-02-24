Roundabout -Request day 24 February 2017

Presented by Ann Mather and Helen Wilson

Track Artist Album

You must have been a beautiful baby Hugo Rignold and Orch Best of British dance bands

Oh johnny Oh Johnny Andrews Sisters Boogie Woogie Bugle boy

Summertime Billy Eckstine Billy Eckstine sings with Billy Carter

When I dream jack Clement searching for the heart of the heartland

When I fall in love Linda Ronstadt Linda Ronstadt

Wheel of fortune Kay Starr Kay Starr

Hallelujah K.D.lang K.D.Lang collection

S'wonderful Doris Day Memories are made from this vol 5

I left my heart in San Francisco Tony Bennett Fifty years of the artistry of Tony Bennett

Girls were made to love and kiss Richard Tauber Those wonderful thirties

Sealed with a kiss Bobby Vinton Hits of the seventies vol 3

Opus one Tommy Dorsey The great sentimental favourites

Harbour lights Roger Whittaker Feelings

Juan Bianco The Aves Good news

Old man's dreams Ivan Rebroff Somewhere my love

Stand by your man Lynne Anderson Country love songs

I've grown accustomed to her face Rex Harrison My Fair lady (original cast)

Far away places Dinah Shore Memories are made from this

I love you Sam Cooke Sam Cooke 16 most requested songs

To each his own The Inkspots The fabulous forties

Sweet gypsy rose Brian may abd ABC Melb showband Hits of the 70's A

Follow the boys Connie Francis Very best of Connie Francis

It's magic Dick haymes Swell guys

Don't fence me in Bing Crosby and Andrews Sisters Million sellers of 30's and 40's

Skyfall Adele Skyfall

The best things in life are free Mel Torme Try a little tenderness

Ave maria Greta Bradman Grace A

Funiculi funicula Beniamino Gigli The magnificent voice of Beniamino Gigli

Tumbling tumbleweeds Jo Stafford Memories are made of this vol 7

Toot Toot Tootsie Al Jolson Memories are made of this vol 5