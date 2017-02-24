Roundabout -Request day 24 February 2017
24 Feb 2017
Presented by Ann Mather and Helen Wilson
Track Artist Album
You must have been a beautiful baby Hugo Rignold and Orch Best of British dance bands
Oh johnny Oh Johnny Andrews Sisters Boogie Woogie Bugle boy
Summertime Billy Eckstine Billy Eckstine sings with Billy Carter
When I dream jack Clement searching for the heart of the heartland
When I fall in love Linda Ronstadt Linda Ronstadt
Wheel of fortune Kay Starr Kay Starr
Hallelujah K.D.lang K.D.Lang collection
S'wonderful Doris Day Memories are made from this vol 5
I left my heart in San Francisco Tony Bennett Fifty years of the artistry of Tony Bennett
Girls were made to love and kiss Richard Tauber Those wonderful thirties
Sealed with a kiss Bobby Vinton Hits of the seventies vol 3
Opus one Tommy Dorsey The great sentimental favourites
Harbour lights Roger Whittaker Feelings
Juan Bianco The Aves Good news
Old man's dreams Ivan Rebroff Somewhere my love
Stand by your man Lynne Anderson Country love songs
I've grown accustomed to her face Rex Harrison My Fair lady (original cast)
Far away places Dinah Shore Memories are made from this
I love you Sam Cooke Sam Cooke 16 most requested songs
To each his own The Inkspots The fabulous forties
Sweet gypsy rose Brian may abd ABC Melb showband Hits of the 70's A
Follow the boys Connie Francis Very best of Connie Francis
It's magic Dick haymes Swell guys
Don't fence me in Bing Crosby and Andrews Sisters Million sellers of 30's and 40's
Skyfall Adele Skyfall
The best things in life are free Mel Torme Try a little tenderness
Ave maria Greta Bradman Grace A
Funiculi funicula Beniamino Gigli The magnificent voice of Beniamino Gigli
Tumbling tumbleweeds Jo Stafford Memories are made of this vol 7
Toot Toot Tootsie Al Jolson Memories are made of this vol 5
Autumn leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A