Roundabout Playlist Tuesday March 21 2017

Alec McMillan /Jacqueline Marsden

Track Artist Album

Hold me Charles Barlow Orch. Best of the Dansan years

Little Children Bill J. Kramer Heartbeat

Alway's something there Sandie Shaw Heartbeat

A World without love Peter and Gordon Hits of the 60's

Last time i saw Paris Conrad Salinger Unforgettable themes

Early Autumn Anita O'Day Road to Dreamland

Ac-Cent-Tchu- Ate- the Positive Buddy Rich Road to Dreamland

Chili Bom Bom Tophatters Fascinating

Wedding Samba Edmundo Ros Down memory Lane

Sun has got his hat on Ambrose Nostalgia complete

Evergreen Barbra Streisand The Essential Barbra Streisand

Forty second street The Boswell Sisters Nostalgia Vol 2.

40 Miles of bad road Duane Eddy Million Sellers

Hello Mary Lou Ricky Nelson Million Sellers

Wheel of Fortune Kay Starr 50's Memories

Saturday night at the movies The Drifters Million Sellers

Java Geoff Harvey / Sully Maestro and the music man A

Oh Oh Guy Sebastian Beautiful Life A

Island Home Christine Anu Stylin up A

Please Mr. Postman Carpenters Their greatest hits

Fly me to the moon Joe Harnell Mad Men

Engine Engine No. 9 Roger Miller King of the Road

I just don't know what to do with myself Dusty Springfield Forever yours

Here i go again The Hollies Heartbeat

Wonderful Land The Shadows Forever yours

You make me feel so young Unknown Great girl Singers

Worried Man Paolo Nutini Sunny side up

C'est La Vie UB40 The Best of

On the road Michel Legrand Windmills of your mind

Paris Se Regarde Baby et Lulu Album Deux A

Footy Fever Sammy Butcher Desert surf Guitar A