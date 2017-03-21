Roundabout Playlist Tuesday March 21 2017
21 Mar 2017
Alec McMillan /Jacqueline Marsden
Track Artist Album
Hold me Charles Barlow Orch. Best of the Dansan years
Little Children Bill J. Kramer Heartbeat
Alway's something there Sandie Shaw Heartbeat
A World without love Peter and Gordon Hits of the 60's
Last time i saw Paris Conrad Salinger Unforgettable themes
Early Autumn Anita O'Day Road to Dreamland
Ac-Cent-Tchu- Ate- the Positive Buddy Rich Road to Dreamland
Chili Bom Bom Tophatters Fascinating
Wedding Samba Edmundo Ros Down memory Lane
Sun has got his hat on Ambrose Nostalgia complete
Evergreen Barbra Streisand The Essential Barbra Streisand
Forty second street The Boswell Sisters Nostalgia Vol 2.
40 Miles of bad road Duane Eddy Million Sellers
Hello Mary Lou Ricky Nelson Million Sellers
Wheel of Fortune Kay Starr 50's Memories
Saturday night at the movies The Drifters Million Sellers
Java Geoff Harvey / Sully Maestro and the music man A
Oh Oh Guy Sebastian Beautiful Life A
Island Home Christine Anu Stylin up A
Please Mr. Postman Carpenters Their greatest hits
Fly me to the moon Joe Harnell Mad Men
Engine Engine No. 9 Roger Miller King of the Road
I just don't know what to do with myself Dusty Springfield Forever yours
Here i go again The Hollies Heartbeat
Wonderful Land The Shadows Forever yours
You make me feel so young Unknown Great girl Singers
Worried Man Paolo Nutini Sunny side up
C'est La Vie UB40 The Best of
On the road Michel Legrand Windmills of your mind
Paris Se Regarde Baby et Lulu Album Deux A
Footy Fever Sammy Butcher Desert surf Guitar A
Autumn Leaves Vino Veritas Vino Veritas A